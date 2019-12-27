A Tennessee company is recalling egg salad sandwiches in 21 states in relation to a contaminated production plant and a Listeria outbreak. However, the sandwich company did not include any date codes for the recalled products in its recall notice.

Great American Deli of Ooltewah, TN, is recalling “#114 Egg Salad Sandwich 4.8 oz. UPC: 7-41431-00114-2” products because egg supplier Almark Foods has initiated a recall. The Food and Drug Administration and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have warned the public and food service operators to watch for the bulk, pealed hard-boiled eggs.

“Almark Foods initiated a recall and is an ingredient supplier to one of Great American Deli’s suppliers, Knott’s Fine Foods that provides egg salad to the company,” according to the Great American Deli recall notice posted by the FDA.

Although investigators have not confirmed any illnesses related to the Great American Deli sandwiches, illnesses have been traced to eggs from the implicated Almark Foods production plant.

Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled egg salad sandwiches by looking for lot numbers 19094, 19107, 19129, 19155, 19158, 19218, 19237, 19259, 19274, 19297, 19304, 19310, 19322, or 19336.

Great American Deli officials reported that their sandwiches were distributed to convenience stores, micro markets and vending machines in 21 states: Wisconsin, Iowa, Illinois, Missouri, Kansas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Texas, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, South Carolina, North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, West Virginia, Ohio, Indiana, Michigan and Pennsylvania.

Consumers who have purchased the affected sandwiches are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Anyone with questions may contact the company at 800-343-1327.

The Almark egg facility has been confirmed to be contaminated with the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes that public health officials have found in patients involved in a multi-state outbreak.

Whole genome sequencing has help investigators identify patients going back to 2017. So far seven people from five states have been confirmed as outbreak victims.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalledproduct and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

