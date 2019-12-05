A consumer complaint had spurred Ottawa-based Usine Amsellem Inc. to recall Amsellem brand Solo Chorizo because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The food recall warning was issued on Dec. 4. The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. The agency did not provide any details about the complaint in the recall notice

Officials says consumers should not eat the following product:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Amsellem Solo Chorizo – Dried Beef Sausage 28 g 6 28055 38930 9 91002DC-707 BB 2020 AVR 08

The CFSI says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

About Salmonella infections

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any recalled products or ground beef from other suppliers and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.

