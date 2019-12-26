St. Louis based-Dierbergs Markets has initiated a recall of certain egg salad and potato salad products in all 25 of its retail stores, located in eastern and central Missouri and western Illinois. The recall was initiated because its egg supplier notified the grocery chain that hard boiled egg whites used in some of the retailer’s products came from a production plant contaminated with Listeria.

Certain egg salad and potato salad sold at Dierbergs Markets are included in the recall. Although investigators have not confirmed any illnesses related to the Dierbergs Markets products, illnesses have been traced to eggs from the implicated production plant.

Bakkavor Foods USA Inc. provided the egg whites that were produced at an Almark Foods plant in Georgia, according to the Dierbergs Markets recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The egg facility has been confirmed to be contaminated with the same strain of Listeria monocytogenes that public health officials have found in patients involved in a multi-state outbreak. Whole genome sequencing has help investigators identify patients going back to 2017. So far seven people from five states have been confirmed as outbreak victims.

There is concern that consumers may have unused portions of the salads in their homes.

The recalled salads were distributed to Dierbergs Markets retail locations in eastern and central Missouri and western Illinois.

“Dierbergs Markets is asking consumers who have packages of the product to return them unopened to the place of purchase for a full refund,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers with questions may contact Dierbergs Markets at 1-636-532-8884.

Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled salads by looking for the following label information:

Item Being Recalled Description Size UPC Use by Dates Dierbergs Kitchen Kosher Potato Salad 12OZ 23753400000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Kosher Potato Salad 2LB 23117500000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Kosher Potato Salad Bulk by pound, Party Orders, Service Case 23494500000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Creamy Red Potato Salad 12OZ 23116800000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Creamy Red Potato Salad 2LB 23117000000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Creamy Red Potato Salad Bulk by pound, Party Orders, Service Case 23492000000 1/12/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Deviled Egg Salad 12 OZ 23282100000 1/1/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Deviled Egg Salad By Pound Service Case, Party Sandwiches 23397300000 1/1/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Remoulade 12oz Container 2393330149 1/05/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Remoulade 12oz Container 24616200000 1/05/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Remoulade Bulk By Pound, Service Case 24696500000 1/05/20 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad Large 2393393222 12/26/19 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Grilled Chicken Cobb Salad Small 2393393192 12/26/19 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Classic Ham & Turkey Chef Salad Large 2393393217 12/26/19 and earlier Dierbergs Kitchen Salad Togo Classic Ham & Turkey Chef Salad Small 2393393216 12/26/19 and earlier

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

