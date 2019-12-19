More than 2,800 pounds of veal and lamb products sent to three U.S. states are under recall by Quebec-based Montpak International Inc. because they were not presented for import re-inspection into the United States.

Montpak shipped the meat to distributors in New Jersey, New York, and Virginia, according to the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service. The agency did not post any additional distribution information, but retailer lists will be posted as they become available.

The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance activities of imported products. Some of the recalled meat could still be in consumer and business refrigerators or freezers.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in distributors’ refrigerators or freezers. Distributors are urged not to release these products to retailers. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the recall notice states.

No confirmed illnesses have been reported to the USDA’s sub-agency.

The veal bone, cutlet items, and lamb carcasses were imported on Dec. 4. The following products are subject to recall. Click here to view all product labels.

40-pound bulk boxes containing “VEAL Bones” with an SKU number of 97507U and PRODUCT OF CANADA “CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection on the label.

50-pound bulk boxes containing “VEAL Marrow bones” with an SKU number of 97660U and PRODUCT OF CANADA “CANADA 96” in the Canadian mark of inspection on the label.

10-pound bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ CHUNKS” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 printed on the label.

10-pound bulk boxes containing “MECHANICALLY TENDERIZED VEAL LEG CUTLET 2 OZ EYE RND” and EST 1809 and PACKED ON DEC-10-19 printed on the label.

Whole carcasses of lamb wrapped in cheese cloth.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Robert Mailhot, executive director of quality assurance for Montpak International Inc., at 514-245-1553.

According to the company’s website, it is one of the largest federally inspected, HACCP accredited slaughter facility for veal and lamb in North America. It was established in 1959 and is based in Quebec. Montpak International is a vertically integrated entity, which enables it to provide traceability and quality assurance from the slaughterhouse through to processing and transformation, according to a statement on the company website. All stages, including transport, are monitored and controlled.

