Quebec-based Laiterie Coaticook Ltée is recalling certain Coaticook brand cheddar cheese because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. The CFIA is making sure that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace, according to the recall notice.

Officials say consumers should not eat the following products:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Coaticook Mild Cheddar Cheese 50 g 0 59263 60050 2 Best Before: 03MR20 Coaticook Mild Cheddar Cheese 180 g 0 59263 60180 6 Best Before: 03MR20 Coaticook Mild Cheddar Cheese 320 g 0 59263 60320 6 Best Before: 03MR20 Coaticook Mild Cheddar Cheese 2.27 kg 0260005 Best Before: 03MR20 Coaticook Mild Cheddar Cheese 1.15 kg 0260025 Best Before: 03MR20 Coaticook Bloc Cheddar Cheese Variable Starting with

0 260001 Best Before: 03MR20 Coaticook Pointe Cheddar Cheese Variable Starting with 0 250006 Best Before: 03MR20

The CFSI says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

