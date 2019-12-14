Federal officials have issued a public health alert about certain imported chicken soup packaged under the H-E-B brand because consumer complaints led to the discovery that it is misbranded and contains undeclared allergens.

Canyon Creek Soup Co. Ltd. of Edmonton, Alberts, Canada, made the soup and shipped it exclusively to H-E-B grocery stores in Texas, according to the public alert posted today by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) notified FSIS that the Canadian establishment was recalling the chicken soup product after receiving consumer complaints. The products were distributed exclusively in the United States,” the alert states.

The refrigerated butter chicken soup contains wheat and soy, known allergens that must be specifically declared on food labels under U.S. law.

There is concern that consumers may have the soup in their homes because it does not expire until Jan. 21, 2020.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the U.S. public alert.

To determine whether they have the recalled soup, consumers should look for the following labeling information:

16-oz. plastic containers containing “H-E-B MEAL SIMPLE BUTTER CHICKEN SOUP”

a UPC number of 0 41220 79872 8

a “best by date of 2020 JAN 21”

establishment number “#422” inside the Canada mark of inspection

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of the implicated soup. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider, according to the public alert.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact the Canyon Creek Soup Co. hotline at 888-217-1246.

