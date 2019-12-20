Alli & Rose LLC is recalling almost 22,000 pounds of SnakYard fish skin snacks because they were not presented for import re-inspection, according to a notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“Additionally, the products were imported from Thailand, a country ineligible to export ready-to-eat Siluriformes products to the U.S.,” according to the recall notice.

The catfish products subject to the recall were imported from Thailand from Oct. 21 through Dec. 10. Alli & Rose reported shipping them to retail locations in California, Maryland and New Jersey.

U.S. inspectors discovered the problem during their routine duties, according to the FSIS notice. There haven’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to the consumption of the recalled product.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” the recall notice states.

The company provided little information for consumers to use to identify the product. It is sold in 5.1-ounce packages and labeled as “THE SnakYard SALTED EGG FISH SKINS.”

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Donna Chavez, operations manager for Alli & Rose, at 909-748-0499.

