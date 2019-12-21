Cincinnati-based Advance Pierre Foods has recalled 15,739 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef patty products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically small, green soft plastic, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, RTE beef patty items were produced on Sept. 11, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

15.09 lb. frozen, bulk-packed cases containing “CN FULLY COOKED FLAME BROILED BEEF PATTIES” with product code 69097 on the case label.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “Est. 2132” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a single distribution location in Iowa. The warehouse then distributed the product to institutions, including schools. While the product was distributed to schools, it resulted from a commercial sale and was not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program. The product was not sold in retail stores.

The problem was discovered after Advance Pierre Foods received a complaint from a food service establishment concerning green soft plastic found in a patty.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.