Florence, SC-based Ruiz Food Products Inc. has recalled approximately 55,013 pounds of frozen, not ready-to-eat (NRTE) breakfast burrito products containing eggs, sausage, and cheese that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, namely pieces of plastic, says the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The frozen, NRTE breakfast burrito products were produced on October 15, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

3.38-lb. Value Pack, containing 12 individually wrapped, 4.5-oz. “EL MONTEREY Signature BURRITO EGG, SAUSAGE & CHEESE” with a “Best if Used By” date of 01/15/2021 and a lot code of 19288.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST 45694” printed on the value pack bag and the individual wrappings, next to the lot code. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

The plastic was identified when the firm notified FSIS of three consumer complaints involving pieces of white, semi-rigid plastic found in the product.

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

