Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets Inc. is recalling Natural Grocers brand organic soybeans after company testing showed mold in some product samples.

“Consumers who may have purchased this product are advised to discontinue use and either throw it away or return it to the store for credit or refund,” according to the company recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Production of the product has been suspended while the Food and Drug Administration and the company continue their investigation into the source of the problem.”

The Lakewood, CO, company reported distributing the recalled soybeans to 154 grocery stores in its chain. Those stores are in Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Iowa, Idaho, Kansas, Louisiana, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

Specific locations of implicated Natural Grocers locations are available on the Vitamin Cottage website.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for 2-pound bags of the Natural Grocers brand soybeans with the UPC number 000080663607. Only packages bearing 19-168 and 19-205 as the packed-on dates are subject to recall. The packed-on date can be found in the bottom left-hand corner of the label.

People with questions may contact the company by calling Customer Service at 303-986-4600, Ext. 80801.

