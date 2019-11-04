A routine inspection uncovered improper labeling on sausages, spurring the USDA to issue a public warning.

The warning from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said a recall was not initiated for the 77 pounds of sausage “because it is believed that (the) products are no longer available for consumers to purchase.”

The sausage contains sesame seed, which is an allergen and must be declared on product labels according to federal law. Failing to properly list allergens on product labels is considered misbranding by the USDA. The implicated sausage was sold by New York Style Sausage Co. of Sunnyvale, CA.

Although the sausage is likely no longer for sale, the warning notice says the potential for problems still exists.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the public warning.

Consumers can use the following label information to determine whether they have the implicated 16-ounce packages of sausage in their homes: “SHANNON VALLEY IRISH BRAND Jumbo Pub Style PORK BANGERS” labeled as “Re-freeze or keep refrigerated” without a use by or sell by date.

The product subject to the public health alert has establishment number “EST. 9027” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. The company reported shipping the sausage to a distributor for direct sales to consumers in California.

Consumers with questions about the public health alert can contact Pasquale Bitonti, vice president of New York Sausage Co., at 408-745-7675.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.