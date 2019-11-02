Mostly children are part of a Salmonella outbreak in Poland that has affected almost 200 people.

The total number ill is 192, including 158 children and 34 nursery school employees. Ten children are still in The hospital out of 22 people who had to be admitted.

The nursey school, identified as Kindergarten Number 3, has sites on Podgórze Street and Kochanowskiego Street in Sanok, a town in eastern Poland.

Laboratory tests detected Salmonella Enteritidis in 65 patients, including 40 children and 25 staff.

Microbiological food sampling found Salmonella in a vegetable salad and a carrot and apple salad. These items were served and consumed at the site on Oct. 23. People started getting sick the day after and two days later, 10 children with gastrointestinal disorders were admitted to hospital.

Authorities said the outbreak epidemiological investigation is ongoing.

The kindergarten operations are still suspended, but a meeting is set for Monday to discuss disinfection and sterilization of the site, a possible restart date, and further treatment for healthy and sick children.

About Salmonella

Food that is contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

