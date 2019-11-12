Multiple vegetable products have been recalled by Russ Davis Wholesale, a fresh produce processor and distributor, because of possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

The recall comes after ready-to-eat entrees, including some packaged for Quick & Easy and others for amazon go, were the subject of a public alert from the USDA because they contained vegetables recalled by Mann’s Packing Co. The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported Mann’s recalled the fresh vegetables because of potential Listeria contamination. Mann’s Packing is an ingredient supplier for Russ Davis Wholesale.

The recall notice from Russ Davis Wholesale, posted by the Food and Drug Administration, says the company delivered the implicated products to retail stores in Minnesota, Wisconsin, North Dakota, South Dakota, Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Iowa, Montana, Nebraska and Wyoming.

Consumers and retailers can identify the recalled products by looking for the following label information:

UPC Product Name:

Retail Items Brand Name on Label Packaging SELL BY Date 795631808148 Broccoli, Cauliflower & Carrots with Butter – 18 oz Small Generic clear label on Q & E Steamer bag Steamer Bag 10/13/19 to 11/08/19 795631808131 Broccoli & Cauliflower with Butter – 16 oz Small Generic clear label on Q & E Steamer bag Steamer Bag 10/13/19 to 11/08/19 795631808186 Tomato, Carrot, Broccoli & Snap Pea- 13 oz Crazy Fresh/

Quick&Easy/

Plain Label Clear Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631808193 Tomato, Radish Broc & Cauli – 13 oz Crazy Fresh/

Quick&Easy/

Plain Label Clear Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631808299 Veggie Tray w/Dip-1.75 lbs Crazy Fresh/

Quick&Easy/

Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/08/19 795631809312 Veggie Tray W/Ranch Dip – 3# Crazy Fresh Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/08/19 795631810011 Riced Broccoli Crazy Fresh/

Quick&Easy/

Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631810097 Short Cut Stir Fry Blend – 12 oz Quick&Easy/

Plain Plastic Bag 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631812008 Short Cut Stir Fry Blend – 12 oz Crazy Fresh Plastic Bag 10/10/19 to 11/08/19 795631818611 Veg Tray W/Dip- 1.5 lbs Crazy Fresh/

Quick&Easy/

Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631827095 Fresh Veggie Value Bowl -2.5# Crazy Fresh/

Quick&Easy/

Plain Label Plastic Bowl 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631827149 Veggie Blend With Dip- 12 oz Crazy Fresh/

Quick&Easy/

Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631827200 Vegetable Tray with Veggie Dip-3# Crazy Fresh/

Quick&Easy/

Plain Label Plastic Container 10/10/19 to 11/10/19 795631827309 Veggie Tray With Radishes Crazy Fresh/

Quick&Easy/

Plain Label

Retailers have been instructed to remove recalled products from store shelves and inventory immediately. Consumers should throw the products away and not consume them, according to the recall notice.

The notice says the company has not received any reported illnesses related to this recall.

Other products that are under FDA’s jurisdiction have also been recalled, with additional recalls being posted intermittently.

The products listed in USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service public alert can be found here.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

