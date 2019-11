Late into last Friday night, PMA, United Fresh and other trade associations worked hard to get clarifications of the FDA and CDC notifications about the Romaine outbreak and recall. The language prior to the update was inadequate to prevent confusion in the trade around product to be withdrawn, recalled and disposed at all points of consumer consumption or purchase. The key issue was confusion, including within the FDA and CDC, around required business identifier labeling and PTI (Produce Traceability Initiative) labels on cases and cartons, not typically seen by consumers, and specific point of sale packaged units displaying Grown In information. The corrections to the CDC and FDA webposts helped immeasurably to reduce most of the confusion. However, despite this we are still hearing that firm identification pre-printed identity or labels vs. Grown In labeling confusion is still causing rejections of product in the system that has been harvested outside the currently named counties, as well as Yuma grown and harvested product which is entering the system, because the grower shipper has their business office address on a carton or unit package as Salinas, CA.