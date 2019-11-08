Consumer complaints to the federal government and Rastelli Bros. Inc. prompted the company to recall more than 130,000 pounds of ground beef because of contamination with pieces of plastic.

“The problem was discovered after FSIS (Food Safety and Inspection Service) received consumer complaints through the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline. The firm also notified FSIS that they received a consumer complaint directly,” according to the recall notice posted today by the FSIS.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The company reported it shipped the recalled ground beef to distribution centers and further sent it to retail locations in Colorado, Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland.

The following products, produced Oct. 3-15, are subject to recall:

16-oz vacuum sealed packages containing “NATURE’S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN, 15% FAT” with case code 9276, 9283, 9287, or 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

16-oz vacuum sealed packages containing “NATURE’S RANCHER 100% GRASS FED ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN, 7% FAT” with case code 9276, 9283, 9287, or 9288 and use or freeze by dates of 10/24/19, 10/31/19, 11/04/19, 11/07/19, and 11/11/19.

The recalled organic grass fed ground beef has the establishment number “EST. 7877-A” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Mike Kelly, vice president of sales at Rastelli, at 856-803-1100.

