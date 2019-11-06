During further processing, Arkansas’s Simmons Prepared Foods Inc. recently discovered extraneous metal in its poultry production in the town of Gentry. Simmons, with headquarters in Siloam Springs, has decided to recall 2,071,397 pounds of poultry products because of the contamination.

The Simmons recall was announced today by the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The recalled poultry was produced from Oct. 21 through Nov. 4.

The recalled Simmons product names, case codes, lot numbers, and establishment numbers can be found here.

No injuries or illnesses have been confirmed in relation to the Simmons poultry. The company is the 17th largest poultry producer in the United States. It produced 13.62 million pounds of poultry on an annual basis, according to the rankings.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-1949,” “P- 486” or “P-5837” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The poultry was shipped to institutions in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Georgia, Minnesota, Oklahoma, and Pennsylvania.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Founded in 1949 by M.H. Bill Simmons, the poultry company has production facilities in Arkansas, Kansas, New Jersey, and Ontario, Canada.

