The Kraft Heinz Foods Co. is recalling some Breakstone’s brand cottage cheese following several consumer complaints about extraneous material in the product.

The company reported that bits of plastic and metal “may have been introduced during production.” The cottage cheese has expiration dates into the second week of December.

“Consumption of hard or sharp foreign material could cause injury to teeth, mouth, throat, stomach or intestine tissues if swallowed,” according to the Kraft Heinz recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Admistration. “Consumers who purchased this product should not eat it and return it to the store where purchased for an exchange or full refund.”

As of the posting of the recall notice, six consumer complaints had been received. No reports of injuries had been confirmed. Kraft Heinz reported distributing about 9,500 cases of the Breakstone’s cottage cheese that are subject to the recall. It shipped the cottage cheese to retailers and distributors in the United States and exported to Latin America, according to the recall notice.

To determine whether they have the recalled cottage in their homes, consumers should look for the following label information:

Product Size Name of

Product Packaging Description Case Unit

Best When Used By

Code Date Single

Package

Best When

Used By

Code Date Single

Package

UPC 16 oz Breakstone’s 2%

Milkfat Lowfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese Plastic Cup, Plastic Lid, Shrink Band Dec102019 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 0 21000

30053 2 24 oz Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Large Curd Cottage Cheese Plastic Cup, Plastic Lid, Shrink Band Dec102019 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 0 21000 12285 1 24 oz Breakstone’s 4% Milkfat Small Curd Cottage Cheese Plastic Cup, Plastic Lid, Shrink Band Dec102019 10 DEC 2019 W4 XX:XX 36-2158 0 21000 12284 4

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 866-572-3805.

