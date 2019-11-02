In an expansion of its Oct. 3 recall, King Arthur Flour is recalling another three lots of its 5-pound bags of flour because of potential contamination with E. coli.

“King Arthur Flour Inc. was notified by ADM Milling Co. that three additional product lot codes of Unbleached All-Purpose Flour (5-pound bags) were omitted from the original data they provided for the press release on Oct. 3, 2019,” according to the King Arthur recall notice posted today by the Food and Drug Administration.

“As stated in the prior release, we have undertaken this voluntary recall because of the potential presence of E. coli 026.”

Consumers can determine whether they have the flour added to the recall in their homes by looking for the following date and lot codes:

Best Used by Date 12/09/19 : Lot codes L18A09A & L18A09C

: Lot codes & Best Used by Date 01/08/20: Lot code A19A08A

The company says it has not received any confirmed reports of illnesses, as of today, related to the recalled flour.

Consumers who have any of the recalled flour should throw it away, according to the recall notice. They can file claims for refunds or replacements at kingarthurflour.com/voluntaryrecall, or by calling the King Arthur Flour consumer hotline at 866-797-9178.

The flour company urged consumers to be responsible for food safety in their homes by washing their hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw dough products or flour, and to never eat raw dough or batter.

ADM Milling, the flour producer, is part of the multinational Archer Daniels Midland Company.

About E. coli infections

Anyone who has eaten any of the implicated flour and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctor about their possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific tests are required to diagnose the infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, which is often bloody. Some patients may also have a fever. Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or life-threatening symptoms and complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 5 to 10 percent of those diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as a hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.

Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children younger than five years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should immediately seek emergency medical care. People with HUS will likely be hospitalized because the condition can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.

