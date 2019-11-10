The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Description
|
URL
|
IA-16-105
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
|
IA-16-125
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REFRIGERATED (NOT FROZEN) RAW FISH AND FISHERY PRODUCTS THAT ARE VACUUM PACKAGED OR MODIFIED ATMOSPHERE PACKAGED OR PACKAGED IN A MATERIAL THAT IS NOT OXYGEN- PERMEABLE DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR CLOST
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_28.html
|
IA-16-81
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
|
IA-28-13
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Spices and Spice Products*** Due to Lead Contamination
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1143.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-54-14
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF DIETARY SUPPLEMENT PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS WHICH HAVE NOT MET DIETARY SUPPLEMENT GMPS
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_741.html
|
IA-66-37
|
Oxygen Units
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_187.html
|
IA-66-40
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
|
IA-72-03
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Intensified Coverage of Pig Ears And Other Pet Treats Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_218.html
|
IA-80-04
|
Surveillance and Detention Without Physical Examination of Surgeon’s and Patient Examination Gloves
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_229.html
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-21
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html
|
IA-99-22
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_561.html
|
IA-99-32
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html
|
IA-99-35
|
DWPE OF PRODUCE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PREPARED, PACKED OR HELD UNDER INSANITARY CONDITIONS WHEREBY IT MAY HAVE BEEN RENDERED INJURIOUS TO HEALTH
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1128.html
|
IA-99-38
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html
|
IA-99-39
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
