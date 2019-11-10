The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert Description URL IA-16-105 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html IA-16-125 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REFRIGERATED (NOT FROZEN) RAW FISH AND FISHERY PRODUCTS THAT ARE VACUUM PACKAGED OR MODIFIED ATMOSPHERE PACKAGED OR PACKAGED IN A MATERIAL THAT IS NOT OXYGEN- PERMEABLE DUE TO THE POTENTIAL FOR CLOST https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_28.html IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-28-13 Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Spices and Spice Products*** Due to Lead Contamination https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1143.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-54-14 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF DIETARY SUPPLEMENT PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS WHICH HAVE NOT MET DIETARY SUPPLEMENT GMPS https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_741.html IA-66-37 Oxygen Units https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_187.html IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-72-03 Detention Without Physical Examination and Intensified Coverage of Pig Ears And Other Pet Treats Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_218.html IA-80-04 Surveillance and Detention Without Physical Examination of Surgeon’s and Patient Examination Gloves https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_229.html IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-21 Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html IA-99-22 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_561.html IA-99-32 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html IA-99-35 DWPE OF PRODUCE THAT APPEARS TO HAVE BEEN PREPARED, PACKED OR HELD UNDER INSANITARY CONDITIONS WHEREBY IT MAY HAVE BEEN RENDERED INJURIOUS TO HEALTH https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1128.html IA-99-38 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

