The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Desc Text
|
URL
|
IA-16-105
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
|
IA-23-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Melon seed for Aflatoxin – Attachment A
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_68.html
|
IA-23-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Melon Seeds
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_68.html
|
IA-23-14
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_581.html
|
IA-31-05
|
Herbal Teas Containing Cocaine.
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_100.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-52-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Ceramicware Due to Excessive Lead and/or Cadmium
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_122.html
|
IA-66-40
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
|
IA-66-41
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
|
IA-80-04
|
Surveillance and Detention Without Physical Examination of Surgeon’s and Patient Examination Gloves **
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_229.html
|
IA-89-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html
|
IA-98-05
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REGULATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS FOR NON PAYMENT OF USER FEE
|
None
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-21
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html
|
IA-99-22
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_561.html
|
IA-99-29
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of All Vegetable Protein Products From China for Animal or Human Food Use Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_267.html
|
IA-99-30
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of All Milk Products, Milk Derived Ingredients and Finished Food Products Containing Milk from China Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_401.html
|
IA-99-32
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html
|
IA-99-38
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html
|
IA-99-39
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
|
IA-99-41
|
DWPE OF HUMAN AND ANIMAL FOODS IMPORTED FROM FOREIGN SUPPLIERS BY IMPORTERS WHO ARE NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF FSVP REGULATION
|
None
