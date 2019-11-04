The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert Desc Text URL IA-16-105 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html IA-23-02 Detention Without Physical Examination Melon seed for Aflatoxin – Attachment A https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_68.html IA-23-02 Detention Without Physical Examination of Melon Seeds https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_68.html IA-23-14 Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_581.html IA-31-05 Herbal Teas Containing Cocaine. https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_100.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-52-08 Detention Without Physical Examination of Ceramicware Due to Excessive Lead and/or Cadmium https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_122.html IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-80-04 Surveillance and Detention Without Physical Examination of Surgeon’s and Patient Examination Gloves ** https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_229.html IA-89-08 Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k) https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html IA-98-05 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REGULATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS FOR NON PAYMENT OF USER FEE None IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-21 Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html IA-99-22 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Foods Containing Undeclared Major Food Allergens Or Foods That Fail To Properly Label Major Food Allergens https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_561.html IA-99-29 Detention Without Physical Examination of All Vegetable Protein Products From China for Animal or Human Food Use Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_267.html IA-99-30 Detention Without Physical Examination of All Milk Products, Milk Derived Ingredients and Finished Food Products Containing Milk from China Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_401.html IA-99-32 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html IA-99-38 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html IA-99-41 DWPE OF HUMAN AND ANIMAL FOODS IMPORTED FROM FOREIGN SUPPLIERS BY IMPORTERS WHO ARE NOT IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE REQUIREMENTS OF FSVP REGULATION None

