Ready-to-eat entrees, including some packaged for Quick & Easy and others for amazon go, are the subject of a public alert from the USDA because they contain vegetables recalled by Mann’s Packing because of potential Listeria contamination.

The alert from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) tonight says the products contain recalled ingredients that fall under the jurisdiction of the Food and Drug Administration. The products listed by the FSIS in the alert are:

12-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “CRAZY FRESH Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon” with sell by dates of 10/13/19 – 11/08/19 represented on the label.

12-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “KOWALSKI’S Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon” with sell by dates of 10/13/19 – 11/08/19 represented on the label.

12-oz. sealed plastic trays containing “quick & easy Meals Quick & Easy Broccoli Cheddar with Bacon” with sell by dates of 10/13/19 – 11/08/19 represented on the label.

15.8-oz. clear plastic clamshell packages containing “BUTTER CHICKEN amazon go Butter Chicken with Turmeric Rice” with best by dates through November 6, 2019 represented on the label.

13.05-oz. plastic clamshell packages containing “BROCCOLI CRUNCH POWER BOWL amazon go BROCCOLI CRUNCH POWER BOWL WITH CHICKEN” with best by dates through November 6, 2019 represented on the label.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers that have these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the public alert.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)