Some Fresh Seasons pre-cut vegetables have been recalled by Taher Inc. in conjunction with a recall by Mann’s Packing Co. The “Veggie & Ranch Cups” are served in some cafeterias and sold in certain vending machines across Minnesota.

The company reported the vegetable cups were sold between Oct. 30 and Nov. 4. Consumers and foodservice operators can determine whether they have the recalled product on hand by looking for the following label information:

7.5-ounce Fresh Seasons Kitchen Veggie & Ranch Cup, UPC number 8 10106 020334 and a sell-by date of Nov. 11.

The company’s recall notice, posted by the Food and Drug Administration, says no illnesses or injuries have been reported to date in connection with either Mann’s or Taher’s recall.

Taher’s recall comes after ready-to-eat entrees, including some packaged for Quick & Easy and others for amazon go, were the subject of a public alert from the USDA because they contained vegetables recalled by Mann’s Packing for potential Listeria contamination.

Other products that are under FDA’s jurisdiction have also been recalled, with additional recalls being posted intermittently.

The products listed in USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service public alert can be found here.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

