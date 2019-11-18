Farm Boy is recalling Farm Boy brand cheese balls in Ontario, Canada, due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

The product has been recalled due to Candian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. The CFIA says that consumers should not consume the recalled products.

Consumers and retailers can identify the recalled products by looking for the following label information:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Farm Boy Cheese Ball Trio – Fiesta, Cranberry Pecan, Bacon Cheddar and/or “FB Cheese Ball Trio” 360 g Starting with 0 238211 All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019 Farm Boy “FB Blue Cheese & Walnut Ball” 180 g Starting with 0 238274 All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019 Farm Boy Cranberry Pecan Cheese Ball and/or “FB Cran Pecan Cheese Ball” 180 g 8 08912 00884 4 or Starting with 0 232337 All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019 Farm Boy Fiesta Cheese Ball and/or Farm Boy Fiesta Cheese Ball 180 g 8 08912 00883 7 or Starting with 0 238283 All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019 Farm Boy “FB Wht Choc Pecan Cran Ball” 180 g Starting with 0 238275 All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019 Farm Boy Bacon Cheddar Cheese Ball and/or “FB Bacon Chedd. Cheese Ball” 180 g 8 08912 00885 1 or Starting with 0 238284 All units sold up to and including November 17, 2019

The CFIA says that as of now there have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

