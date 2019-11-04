A nationwide recall of freshcut vegetables continues to expand with dozens of products and multiple brands now on the list. Products potentially contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes are cole slaw, riced cauliflower, green beans, noodles, kale salads and more.

Some of the products do not expire for 10 days or more, so consumers and businesses are urged to check their supplies for the recalled products listed here by the Canadian government. The recall notice does not include any product photos.

“Industry” is the recalling entity named by the Canadian Food Safety Inspection Agency in its public notice. Sometimes the agency (CFIA) provides the public with the names of manufacturers and resellers, but that information is released on a case by case basis.

Little information is available about the third recall in a series of actions related to unspecified government test results. As with most CFIA recalls, the most recent notice about the freshcut vegetable products includes a standard paragraph.

“This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings,” the recall notice states.

“Industry” reported distributing the recalled products nationwide to distributors, retailers, and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes.

