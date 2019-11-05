Mann Packing Co. Inc. has recalled dozens of fresh vegetable products sold by some retailers in the United States and Canada. Brands in the U.S. subject to recall include Del Monte, Trader Joe’s, Walmart Marketside, Kroger and HEB.

The recall is a response to notifications by the Food and Drug Administration and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. To date, public health officials have not reported any illnesses associated with these products.

Mann Packing, with operations in Tallahassee, FL, and ownership based in Salinas, CA, issued a statement saying it recalled the products “out of an abundance of caution.”

Brands in the U.S. subject to recall include Del Monte, Walmart’s Marketside, HEB, Kroger

In Canada there have been three related recalls of freshcut vegetable products in recent days.

The recalled products have a “Best If Enjoyed By” date of October 11, 2019, to November 16, 2019. Consumers who believe that they are in possession of any of the products affected by this recall should dispose of the product in an appropriate waste container. Here’s the list. The U.S. products are followed by those available in Canada.