Central Valley Meat Co. of Hanford, CA, is recalling about 34,000 pounds of ground beef that may be contaminated with Salmonella Dublin amidst an outbreak, according to the USDA’sFood Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Public health officials are concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“FSIS was notified of an investigation of Salmonella Dublin illnesses on Sept. 9. Working in conjunction with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and state and local public health partners, FSIS determined that there is a link between ground beef products from Central Valley Meat Co. Inc. and this illness cluster,” according to the recall notice posted by the FSIS.

“The traceback investigation indicated that a case-patient consumed ground beef produced by Central Valley Meat Co. Inc. Based on epidemiological investigation, 10 case-patients have been identified in 6 states with illness onset dates ranging from Aug. 8, 2019 to Sept. 22, 2019.

The recalled ground beef items were produced on July 23, 2019. The following products are subject to recall: [View Labels]

1-lb. chub packages of “STATER BROS. 100% PURE GROUND BEEF 96% LEAN 4% FAT” with lot 2049 on the retail label; lot 19204 on the case label; and Use By 08-14-19.

2-lb. chub packages of “STATER BROS. 100% PURE GROUND BEEF 93% LEAN 7% FAT” with lot 2049 on the retail label; lot 19204 on the case label; and Use By 08-14-19.

20-lb. cases containing “STATER BROS 93/7 Ground Beef 10# Chub 10 Lb. Chubs/ 2 Count” with lot 19204 on the case label and Use By 08-14-19.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 6063A” printed on the retail labels next to the lot number and inside the USDA mark of inspection on the case labels. These items were shipped to retail locations in California.

Additional information may be found on the CDC website at https://www.cdc.gov/salmonella/dublin-11-19/index.html. This outbreak strain of Salmonella Dublin did not identify any antibiotic resistance. FSIS continues to work with the CDC and state and local public health partners on this investigation and will provide updated information as it becomes available.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

About Salmonella infections

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

Some people get infected without getting sick or showing any symptoms. However, they may still spread the infections to others.

