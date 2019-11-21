A limited quantity of Cheese Nips, 11 oz. box, products in the United States are being recalled by Mondelēz Global due to the potential presence of small food-grade yellow plastic pieces. The plastic pieces come from a dough scraper that was incorporated into the production process of a small amount of product.

The company reported that they became aware of this issue when yellow plastic pieces were noticed on the manufacturing equipment.

This recall is limited to the Cheese Nips product listed in the grid, available at retail stores across the nation:

Description Retail UPC Best When Used By Date CHEESE NIPS (11 oz. BOX) 0 44000 03453 5 18MAY20 19MAY20 20MAY20

As of the posting of the recall notice, there have been no reports of injury or illness reported to Mondelēz Global related to this product.

The company says that “Consumers who have this product should not eat it, and should discard any product they may have.”

Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-844-366-1171.

This recall is being conducted with the knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Editor’s note originally posted Nov. 3: At this time, the credibility of the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is not to be trusted. Both agencies have shown a reckless disregard for the public’s right to know, and their reliability going forward remains suspect. For the next six weeks, Food Safety News will publish this note above on every story involving the FDA or CDC.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)