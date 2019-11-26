More frozen tuna from Vietnam is under recall because of the danger of scombroid fish poisoning.

Northern Fisheries LTD of Little Compton, RI, has expanded its voluntary recall of frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna “medallions” from Vietnam to include fish sold directly to consumers, according to the company’s recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

“This recall is due to potentially elevated levels of histamine. Elevated levels of histamines can produce an allergic reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that may result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the affected fish,” according to the recall notice.

Northern Fisheries reported distributing the implicated tuna in Connecticut, Michigan, Minnesota, Rhode Island and Wisconsin.

All lots of the tuna medallions with the production date of 06/13/2019 and the UPC number 815838020638are subject to recall. The production date and UPC number can be found on back of the “Tuna King Brand rider card,” according to the recall notice.

Additional information that can be used to identify the tuna subject to this recall includes the following.

BRAND DESCRIPTION PRODUCTION DATE NORTHERN

LOT # UPC Tuna King Tuna Medallions

2-3oz 10x1lb 06/13/2019 0058797 815838020638

“Customers who received products with the listed Production Date of: 06/13/2019 should not consume them and should discard them immediately,” according to the company’s recall notice.

Consumers with questions may contact Northern Fisheries LTD by calling 401-592-0600.

A Florida company, Mical Seafood Inc., has also recalled and then expanded its recall of frozen tuna products from Vietnam because of elevated levels of histamine. The Cooper City, FL, company posted those recalls on Oct. 2 and 15. It is not known whether the recalls are related, based on information posted to date by the FDA.

About scombroid fish poisoning

Elevated levels of histamines can produce a reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that can result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the bad fish.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. The symptoms can sometimes subside within several hours without medical intervention.

However, each individual may experience symptoms differently. If symptoms are severe, people should seek immediate medical attention for treatment. Severe cases can be fatal.

