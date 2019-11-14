Santa Clara, CA-based Creative Food Processing has recalled approximately 1,941 pounds of raw chicken products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains wheat, a known allergen, which is not declared on the product label.

The raw chicken skewers were produced from April 16, 2019, to Nov. 6, 2019. The products subject to the recall are:

1-lb. sealed trays containing “GREEN MEADOWS PREMIUM MEAT CUTS Savory Chicken Boti Kebab” with use or freeze by dates from May 1, 2019, to Nov. 20, 2019, represented on the label.

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-6052” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken kebabs were shipped to retail grocery stores in California.

Routine FSIS inspection caught the mistake.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

