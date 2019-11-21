More salad products have been recalled due to E.coli.

Swedesboro, NJ-based establishment Missa Bay is recalling approximately 97,272 pounds of salad products because the lettuce ingredient may be contaminated with E. coli 0157:H7, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

This recall comes right after officials name romaine in E. coli outbreak in Maryland.

The salad products were produced from Oct. 14, 2019, through Oct. 16, 2019.

The following products are subject to the recall:

6.25oz Bowl Ahold Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad Singles Chicken Caesar 10/29/19, 10/30/2019

6.25 oz Bowl Aldi Bistro Chicken Caesar Salad Little Salad Bar Chicken Caesar Salad 10/31/2019

6.25oz Bowl Aldi Bistro Santa Fe Little Salad Bar Santa Fe Style Salad 10/30/2019

7.9oz Bowl Bistro Chicken Guacamole Bowl Ready Pac Bistro Chicken and Guacamole Salad 10/31/2019

6.25oz Bowl Bistro Santa Fe Ready Pac Bistro Santa Fe Style 10/31/2019

6.15oz Bowl Bonduelle Caesar Bonduelle Fresh Picked Fraichement Cueilli Caesar Salad with Chicken and Bacon 10/29/2019

7.75oz Bowl Bonduelle Chef Salad Bonduelle Fresh Picked Fraichement Cueilli Chef Inspired Salad with Turkey & Ham 10/31/2019

7.25oz Bowl Bonduelle Cobb Salad Bonduelle Fresh Picked Fraichement Cueilli Cobb Salad with Turkey & Bacon 10/31/2019

6.25oz Bowl Bonduelle Santa Fe Salad Bonduelle Fresh Picked Fraichement Cueilli Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken 10/31/2019 2/6

.25oz Bowl Bowl Bistro Caesar Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Caesar 10/31/2019

9.95oz Bowl Bowl GB Chicken Caesar Bowl Ready Pac Bistro Gourmet Chicken Caesar Salad 10/31/2019

11.5oz Bowl Bowl GB Southwest Ready Pac Bistro Gourmet Southwestern Style Salad 10/31/2019

7oz Bowl Domino’s GB Caesar Domino’s Chicken Caesar Salad 10/29/2019

6.25oz Bowl GE Bowl Chicken Caesar Giant Eagle Chicken Caesar Salad 10/31/2019

15.25oz Bowl Kit Grill Santa Fe Style Ready Pac Bistro Salad Kit with Grilled Chicken Santa Fe Style 10/31/2019

7.25oz Bowl Marketside Bistro Chef Marketside Chef Salad 10/31/2019

6.25oz Bowl Marketside Bistro Chicken Caesar Marketside Caesar Salad with Chicken 10/30/2019

11.75oz Bowl Marketside Bistro DS Southwest Marketside Southwest Style Salad with Chicken 10/30/2019

6.35oz Bowl Marketside Bistro Santa Fe Marketside Santa Fe Style Salad with Chicken 10/30/2019

12oz Bowl Marketside Bowl DS Chicken Caesar Marketside Caesar Salad with Chicken 10/30/2019, 10/31/2019

7.45oz Bowl Marketside Premium Avocado Ranch Marketside Avocado Ranch Salad with Chicken 11/1/2019

6.81oz Bowl Marketside Premium BLT Marketside BLT Salad with Avocado Dressing 11/1/2019

6.25oz Bowl Salad Bowl Chicken Caesar Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Caesar 10/30/2019, 10/31/2019

2/6.25oz Bowl Sam’s ABF Chicken Caesar Ready Pac Bistro Caesar Salad Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics 10/31/2019

6.25oz Bowl Sam’s ABF Santa Fe Ready Pac Bistro Santa Fe Style Salad Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics 10/30/2019, 10/31/2019

6.75oz Bowl Signature Café Bowl Caesar Chicken Signature Café Bowl Chicken Caesar 10/29/2019

8.5oz Bowl Signature Café Deli Chicken BLT Signature Café Deli Chicken BLT 10/31/2019

7.75oz Bowl Signature Café Deli Chicken Caesar Signature Café Deli Chicken Caesar 10/31/2019

9.25oz Bowl Signature Café Deli Southwest Signature Café Deli Southwest 10/31/2019

6.50oz Bowl Signature Café Southwestern Signature Café Southwestern Style Salad 10/29/2019

6.25oz Bowl Signature Farms Bistro Chicken Chicken Caesar Signature Farms Chicken Caesar Salad 10/29/2019

6.25oz Bowl Signature Farms Bistro Santa Fe Signature Farms Bistro Santa Fe Style Salad 10/30/2019

12oz Bowl Signature Farms Bowl Chicken Caesar Signature Farms Bowl Chicken Caesar Salad 10/30/2019

11.75oz Bowl Signature Farms Bowl Southwest Signature Farms Bowl Southwestern Style Salad 10/30/2019

6.5oz Bowl Target Bowl Chicken Caesar Good & Gather Chicken Caesar Salad 10/30/2019

11.25oz Bowl BistroGarden Multisrv4/11.25oz Ready Pac Bistro Garden Salad 10/30/2019

11.75oz Bowl Bowl Caesar Multiserve 4/11

.75 Ready Pac Bistro Caesar Salad 10/31/2019

8.6oz Bowl Domino’s GB Garden 6/8.6oz Domino’s Classic Garden Salad 10/28/2019

This complete list can be found on this spreadsheet.

FSIS will likely update the poundage as more information becomes available. FSIS will also post product labels on its website once they become available.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 18502B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distribution locations in Alabama, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia and Wisconsin.

The USDA says the problem was discovered when the Maryland Department of Health collected an unopened package of Ready Pac Bistro Chicken Raised Without Antibiotics Caesar Salad with FSIS EST number 18502B on the label. The state collected and tested individual ingredients in the salad and the lettuce tested positive for E. coli O157:H7. All products from the same lot of lettuce are included in the recall.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

E.coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps within 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism. While most people recover within a week, some develop a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall can contact Consumer Affairs Manager for Bonduelle at 1-800-800-7822, or consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.

