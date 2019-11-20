BrucePac, based in Silverton, OR, is recalling about 55,00 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken sausage products because of misbranding, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains a pork casing, which is not declared on the label. The frozen, RTE chicken sausage items were produced on various dates from Nov. 15, 2018, to June 24, 2019. The product subject to recall is:

30-lb. bulk pack cases containing “GRILLED SLICED ITALIAN STYLE CHICKEN SAUSAGE” with lot codes 11158S, 12058S, 03189S, 06249S and 05029S

The product has the establishment number “P-9267A” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to an institutional location in California.

Routine FSIS inspection caught the mistake.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in institutional freezers. Institutions that have purchased these products are urged not to serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

