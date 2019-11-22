Maywood, IL-based Morris Meat Packing is recalling 515,000 pounds of various raw, intact pork products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Illinois.

The alert from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the problem was discovered when they received an anonymous tip that the firm was producing products without the benefit of inspection.

The 34 products were produced from Nov. 25, 2017, to Nov. 9, 2019. The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 18267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The products listed by the FSIS are:

00001 Fresh Pork Saddles with Skin

00002 Fresh Pork Saddles no skin

00003 Fresh Pork Loin with skin

00004 Fresh Pork Loin

00005 Fresh Pork Back Ribs

00006 Fresh Pork Ham with Skin

00007 Fresh Pork Ham no skin

00008 Fresh Pork Boneless Ham

00009 Fresh Pork Pork Butts

00010 Fresh Pork C.T. Butt

00011 Fresh Pork Shoulder Butt Cellar Trim

00012 Fresh Pork Picnic with skin

00013 Fresh Pork Picnic with Bone No Skin

00014 Fresh Pork Bone in Shoulders

00015 Fresh Pork Boneless Shoulders

00016 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies

00017 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies No Skin

00018 Fresh Pork Bacon

00019 Fresh Pork Bacon No Skin

00020 Fresh Pork Spare Ribs

00021 Fresh Pork Pig With Head

00022 Fresh Pork Pig with No Head

00023 Fresh Pork Belly Trimmings

00024 Fresh Pork Feet

00025 Fresh Pork Hocks

00026 Fresh Pork High Feet

00027 Fresh Pork Neck Bones

00028 Fresh Pork Liver

00030 Fresh Pork Heart

00031 Fresh Pork Kidney

00032 Fresh Pork Pig Heads

00033 Fresh Pork Fresh Tongue

00034 Fresh Pork Jowls No Skin

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers that have these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the public alert.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.

