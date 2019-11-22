Maywood, IL-based Morris Meat Packing is recalling 515,000 pounds of various raw, intact pork products that were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. These items were shipped to distributors and retail locations in Illinois.
The alert from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the problem was discovered when they received an anonymous tip that the firm was producing products without the benefit of inspection.
The 34 products were produced from Nov. 25, 2017, to Nov. 9, 2019. The recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 18267” inside the USDA mark of inspection.
The products listed by the FSIS are:
- 00001 Fresh Pork Saddles with Skin
- 00002 Fresh Pork Saddles no skin
- 00003 Fresh Pork Loin with skin
- 00004 Fresh Pork Loin
- 00005 Fresh Pork Back Ribs
- 00006 Fresh Pork Ham with Skin
- 00007 Fresh Pork Ham no skin
- 00008 Fresh Pork Boneless Ham
- 00009 Fresh Pork Pork Butts
- 00010 Fresh Pork C.T. Butt
- 00011 Fresh Pork Shoulder Butt Cellar Trim
- 00012 Fresh Pork Picnic with skin
- 00013 Fresh Pork Picnic with Bone No Skin
- 00014 Fresh Pork Bone in Shoulders
- 00015 Fresh Pork Boneless Shoulders
- 00016 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies
- 00017 Fresh Pork Rib Bellies No Skin
- 00018 Fresh Pork Bacon
- 00019 Fresh Pork Bacon No Skin
- 00020 Fresh Pork Spare Ribs
- 00021 Fresh Pork Pig With Head
- 00022 Fresh Pork Pig with No Head
- 00023 Fresh Pork Belly Trimmings
- 00024 Fresh Pork Feet
- 00025 Fresh Pork Hocks
- 00026 Fresh Pork High Feet
- 00027 Fresh Pork Neck Bones
- 00028 Fresh Pork Liver
- 00030 Fresh Pork Heart
- 00031 Fresh Pork Kidney
- 00032 Fresh Pork Pig Heads
- 00033 Fresh Pork Fresh Tongue
- 00034 Fresh Pork Jowls No Skin
“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers that have these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the public alert.
There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products.
