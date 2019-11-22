Cay Thi Queentrees Food USA, an importer of record out of Garden Grove, CA, has recalled 43,848 pounds of poultry products that were imported and distributed in the United States without the benefit of FSIS import re-inspection, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Additionally, the products were imported from Vietnam, a country ineligible to export poultry products to the United States.

The poultry products entered the United States on Jan. 2 and 25. The following products are subject to recall:

454-g packages containing “SLOW-COOKED BLACK CHICKEN GA AC TIEM CORDYCEPS SINENSIS DONG TRUNG HA THAO” with lot code H9007 and a sell-by date Jan/02/2020 or Jan/25/2020.

454-g packages containing “SLOW-COOKED BLACK CHICKEN GA AC TIEM FIVE SPICE NGU V!” with lot code 8324/T8352 and a sell-by date Jan/02/2020 or Jan/25/2020.

454-g packages containing “SLOW-COOKED BLACK CHICKEN GA AC TIEM GINSEN NHAN SAM” with lot code A8328 and a sell-by date Jan/02/2020 or Jan/25/2020.

The recalled products were shipped to retail stores in California and sold via internet/catalog sales. During in-commerce surveillance activities, FSIS discovered the products went around the inspection protocols.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

