A frozen fruit supplier for the Aldi and Raley’s grocery chains is recalling frozen berries because a government test returned a positive result for hepatitis A.

Wawona Frozen Foods packaged frozen berry mixes containing raspberries, strawberries, blackberries and blueberries under Aldi’s Season’s Choice brand and frozen raspberries under Raley’s label, according to a recall notice released by Wawona officials and posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The company did not report the states where it distributed the frozen fruit.

“The frozen raspberries and frozen berry mixes containing raspberries were distributed throughout stores in Aldi and Raley’s Family of Fine store chains. The recalled frozen raspberries were imported from Chile,” the Wawona recall notice states.

As of the FDA’s posting of the recall, officials had not received any reports of confirmed infections related to the recalled berries.

Because of the berries’ long shelf life, officials are concerned that consumers may have the recalled products in their homes. Consumers can determine whether they have the implicated berries by looking for the following label information:

Season’s Choice Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, best-by dates of June, 10, 2021, Aug. 1,2021, and Aug. 23, 2021. “Product of Chile.” UPC number 0 41498 12419 9

Season’s Choice Berry Medley containing raspberries: 16 ounce bags, best-by dates of July 17, 2021, July 20, 2021 and July 22, 2021. “Product of USA, Chile.” UPC number 0 41498 31344 9

Raley’s Fresh Frozen Red Raspberries: 12 ounce bags, best-by date of June 5, 2021 (lot code:20156A04), Aug. 1, 2021 (lot code: 20213A06) “Product of Chile.” UPC number 46567 00754

Consumers who purchased the recalled products should not use them and should either discard them or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Aldi and Raley customers with questions can contact Wawona Frozen Foods at 866-913-0667 or visit the company’s website at www.wawona.com.

