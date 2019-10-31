Retail giants Walmart and Costco are recalling Parent’s Choice and Kirkland branded baby formula because of possible contamination with Cronobacter spp., which has a fatality rate up to 80 percent in newborns and young infants.

The recalls posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) follow two in early October by Loblaw Companies Ltd. that involved President’s Choice. All of the recall notices say the actions were initiated because of CFIA test results.

Walmart reported distributing the implicated Parent’s Choice brand “Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose” nationwide in Canada. Similarily, Costco reported national distribution of its Kirkland Signature brand “Non-GMO Infant Formula for Babies Sensitive to Lactose.”

None of the four notices say how much formula is subject to recall. None of the notices name of the formula manufacturer(s) or ingredient suppliers.

The Walmart and Costco baby formula subject to the current recalls are: