Public health officials have added two more notices to the stack of beef recalls already underway in Canada. An E. coli investigation sparked the actions there, which in turn caused U.S. officials to issue a warning.

Well, more than 100 beef and veal products are under recall in Canada. The first notice was posted on Oct. 3 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). It and others since then have specifically named Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. as a source of the implicated beef.

In the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for raw non-intact beef products derived from imported beef from Ontario, Canada, that have been recalled by Ryding-Regency because of possible E. coli O157: H7 contamination.

Canadian officials continue to urge the public and foodservice operators including schools, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and other institutional kitchens to not use the recalled beef and veal products listed in the recall notices.

Virtually all of the Canadian recalls have the same statements about the implicated beef. The information “was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.”

“This recall was triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings,” according to the recall notices. “The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.”

The new recall notices list the following products:

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Additional Information None – (Cliffside Meats) Bnls Beef Blade Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between June 3, 2019 , and June 17, 2019 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None – (Cliffside Meats) Bnls Beef Striploin Prime Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between Nov 19, 2018 , and Dec 3, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None – (Cliffside Meats) Bnls Beef Bottom Butt Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between Nov 19, 2018 , and Dec 3, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None – (Cliffside Meats) Bnls Beef Cap Meat Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between Nov 19, 2018 , and Dec 3, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None – (Cliffside Meats) Select Angus Capless Ribs Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between Nov 20, 2018 , and Dec 4, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None – (Cliffside Meats) Select Angus Beef Striploin Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between Nov 20, 2018 , and Dec 7, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON None – (Cliffside Meats) Bnls Beef Brisket Points Variable (sold clerk-served) None Sold between Nov 20, 2019 , and Dec 12, 2018 Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON Starsky Bnls Beef Brisket Variable (sold clerk-served) Starting with 0202164 All Best Before dates from June 25 up to July 9, 2019 , inclusive Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas St W., Mississauga, ON Starsky Lean Ground Beef Variable (sold clerk-served) Starting with 0202025 All Best Before dates from June 25 up to July 9, 2019 , inclusive Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas St W., Mississauga, ON

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Village Meat Product and Deli Boneless Blade Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) N/A All “Packed On” dates from 03JUN19 up to and including 10JUN19 Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON Village Meat Product and Deli Ground Beef Or Pork Variable (sold clerk-served) N/A All “Packed On” dates from 03JUN19 up to and including 10JUN19 Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON Village Meat Product and Deli Beef Stew Variable (sold clerk-served) N/A All “Packed On” dates from 03JUN19 up to and including 10JUN19 Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON The Friendly Butcher Beef Stir Fry Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 2 201021 All units sold from June 20, 2019 , up to and including June 30, 2019 Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON The Friendly Butcher Stew Beef Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 2 201007 All units sold from June 20, 2019 , up to and including June 30, 2019 Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON None – PAT Oriental Supermarket Premium Sliced Beef Short Variable Starts with 0 244255 All units sold from June 12, 2019 , up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON None – PAT Oriental Supermarket Black Angus Beef Eye Round Chunk Variable Starts with 0 244651 All units sold from June 12, 2019 , up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON None – PAT Oriental Supermarket Black Angus Beef Shank Variable Starts with 0 244681 All units sold from June 12, 2019 , up to and including June 27, 2019 Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON None – The Meat Department Petite Tender Variable (sold clerk-served) Variable All “Packed on” dates from 29.05.19 up to and including 14.06.19 Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON None – The Meat Department Beef Blade Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) Variable All “Packed on” dates from 28.05.19 to 14.06.19 Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON Top Meadow Frozen Beef Back Ribs Variable Starts with 0 201202 All “Packed-on” dates from 2019.JL.19 up to and including 2019.AU.30 Sold at Organic Garage stores in Ontario None – Btrust Supermarket Beef Small Shank Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 208212 All best before dates from 2019.JUN.26 up to and including 2019.JUL.03 Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON None – Btrust Supermarket Fresh Veal Flank Boneless Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 208209 All best before dates from 2019.JUN.26 up to and including 2019.JUL.03 Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON None – PAT Thornhill Ltd. Flat Iron Slices Variable None All Best Before dates from 06/14/2019 up to and including 06/21/2019 Sold at PAT Thornhill Ltd., 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill, ON

About E. coli infections

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and diarrhea that is often bloody. Some patients may also have a fever. Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or even life-threatening symptoms and complications.

About 5 percent to 10 percent of those who are diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as a hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.

Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children younger than 5 years old because of their immature immune systems; older adults because of deteriorating immune systems; and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately. People with HUS should be hospitalized because it can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.

