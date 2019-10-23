Public health officials have added two more notices to the stack of beef recalls already underway in Canada. An E. coli investigation sparked the actions there, which in turn caused U.S. officials to issue a warning.
Well, more than 100 beef and veal products are under recall in Canada. The first notice was posted on Oct. 3 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). It and others since then have specifically named Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. as a source of the implicated beef.
In the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for raw non-intact beef products derived from imported beef from Ontario, Canada, that have been recalled by Ryding-Regency because of possible E. coli O157: H7 contamination.
Canadian officials continue to urge the public and foodservice operators including schools, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, and other institutional kitchens to not use the recalled beef and veal products listed in the recall notices.
Virtually all of the Canadian recalls have the same statements about the implicated beef. The information “was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation.”
“This recall was triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings,” according to the recall notices. “The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.”
The new recall notices list the following products:
|Brand Name
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Code(s) on Product
|Additional Information
|None – (Cliffside Meats)
|Bnls Beef Blade Roast
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|None
|Sold between June 3, 2019, and June 17, 2019
|Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON
|None – (Cliffside Meats)
|Bnls Beef Striploin Prime
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|None
|Sold between Nov 19, 2018, and Dec 3, 2018
|Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON
|None – (Cliffside Meats)
|Bnls Beef Bottom Butt
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|None
|Sold between Nov 19, 2018, and Dec 3, 2018
|Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON
|None – (Cliffside Meats)
|Bnls Beef Cap Meat
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|None
|Sold between Nov 19, 2018, and Dec 3, 2018
|Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON
|None – (Cliffside Meats)
|Select Angus Capless Ribs
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|None
|Sold between Nov 20, 2018, and Dec 4, 2018
|Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON
|None – (Cliffside Meats)
|Select Angus Beef Striploin
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|None
|Sold between Nov 20, 2018, and Dec 7, 2018
|Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON
|None – (Cliffside Meats)
|Bnls Beef Brisket Points
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|None
|Sold between Nov 20, 2019, and Dec 12, 2018
|Sold at Cliffside Meats, 2476 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON
|Starsky
|Bnls Beef Brisket
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|Starting with 0202164
|All Best Before dates from June 25 up to July 9, 2019, inclusive
|Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas St W., Mississauga, ON
|Starsky
|Lean Ground Beef
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|Starting with 0202025
|All Best Before dates from June 25 up to July 9, 2019, inclusive
|Sold at Starsky Fine Foods, 3115 Dundas St W., Mississauga, ON
|Village Meat Product and Deli
|Boneless Blade Steak
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|N/A
|All “Packed On” dates from 03JUN19 up to and including 10JUN19
|Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|Village Meat Product and Deli
|Ground Beef Or Pork
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|N/A
|All “Packed On” dates from 03JUN19 up to and including 10JUN19
|Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|Village Meat Product and Deli
|Beef Stew
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|N/A
|All “Packed On” dates from 03JUN19 up to and including 10JUN19
|Sold at Village Meat Products and Delicatessen, 415 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|The Friendly Butcher
|Beef Stir Fry
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|Starts with 2 201021
|All units sold from June 20, 2019, up to and including June 30, 2019
|Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
|The Friendly Butcher
|Stew Beef
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|Starts with 2 201007
|All units sold from June 20, 2019, up to and including June 30, 2019
|Sold at The Friendly Butcher, 3269 Yonge St., Toronto, ON
|None – PAT Oriental Supermarket
|Premium Sliced Beef Short
|Variable
|Starts with 0 244255
|All units sold from June 12, 2019, up to and including June 27, 2019
|Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|None – PAT Oriental Supermarket
|Black Angus Beef Eye Round Chunk
|Variable
|Starts with 0 244651
|All units sold from June 12, 2019, up to and including June 27, 2019
|Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|None – PAT Oriental Supermarket
|Black Angus Beef Shank
|Variable
|Starts with 0 244681
|All units sold from June 12, 2019, up to and including June 27, 2019
|Sold at PAT Oriental Supermarket, 333 Dundas St. E., Mississauga, ON
|None – The Meat Department
|Petite Tender
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|Variable
|All “Packed on” dates from 29.05.19 up to and including 14.06.19
|Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|None – The Meat Department
|Beef Blade Roast
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|Variable
|All “Packed on” dates from 28.05.19 to 14.06.19
|Sold at The Meat Department, 121 Roncesvalles Ave., Toronto, ON
|Top Meadow
|Frozen Beef Back Ribs
|Variable
|Starts with 0 201202
|All “Packed-on” dates from 2019.JL.19 up to and including 2019.AU.30
|Sold at Organic Garage stores in Ontario
|None – Btrust Supermarket
|Beef Small Shank
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|Starts with 0 208212
|All best before dates from 2019.JUN.26 up to and including 2019.JUL.03
|Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON
|None – Btrust Supermarket
|Fresh Veal Flank Boneless
|Variable (sold clerk-served)
|Starts with 0 208209
|All best before dates from 2019.JUN.26 up to and including 2019.JUL.03
|Sold at Btrust Supermarket, 1177 Central Parkway W., Mississauga, ON
|None – PAT Thornhill Ltd.
|Flat Iron Slices
|Variable
|None
|All Best Before dates from 06/14/2019 up to and including 06/21/2019
|Sold at PAT Thornhill Ltd., 5 Glen Cameron Rd., Thornhill, ON
About E. coli infections
The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and diarrhea that is often bloody. Some patients may also have a fever. Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or even life-threatening symptoms and complications.
About 5 percent to 10 percent of those who are diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as a hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.
Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children younger than 5 years old because of their immature immune systems; older adults because of deteriorating immune systems; and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.
People who experience HUS symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately. People with HUS should be hospitalized because it can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.
