Sobeys Inc. is recalling some of its Compliments brand sweet kale bagged salad blend because of possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) test results. No confirmed illnesses have been reported to federal officials, according to a recall notice posted by the CFIA.

Sobeys Inc. reported the bagged, chopped kale salad was distributed in the provinces of Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba, New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, Ontario, Prince Edward Island and Saskatchewan.

Officials are urging consumers to not eat the recalled salad mix.

The recalled kale salad is packaged in 255-gram plastic bags with a UPC number of 0 68820 13305 6 and one of the following best-by dates: 19 OC 28; 19 OC 31; 19 NO 01; 19 NO 02; 19 NO 03.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn, or even stillbirth.

