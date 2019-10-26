Taylor’s Sausage Inc., in Cave Junction, OR, Friday recalled approximately 641 pounds of ready-to-eat meat and poultry sausage products because the products may be misbranded and contain a pork casing or a sheep casing that was not declared on the product label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry sausage items were packaged on June 26, 2019, Aug. 6, 2019, Aug. 16, 2019, Sept. 5, 2019, and Oct. 10, 2019.

16-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “TAYLOR’S Sausage Smoked Chicken and Apple Sausage” with lot code numbers 19217, 19176 and 19282.

16-oz. vacuum-sealed packages containing fully cooked, ready-to-eat, “TAYLOR’S Sausage Cheddar Dogs” with lot code numbers 19247 and 19217.

The recalled products bear establishment number “6172” or “P-6172” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold at retail locations in California and Oregon.

The mistakes were discovered by FSIS during routine inspection activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.