Shivam Distributors of Longwood, FL, is recallingan undisclosed amount of its 7-ounce and 14-ounce packages of Parivar brand dry dates because they contain a high level of a preservative that can cause adverse health conditions.

“The recall was the result of a surveillance testing done by Florida Department of Agriculture that revealed high sulfite level,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration.

The company has stopped distribution of the recalled fruit. The dates with the batch number 125/BIBT have a high sulfite content, which can cause itchiness, upset stomach, headache, stiffness, diarrhea, cough, nausea and weakness.

The recalled dry dates were distributed in Florida through retail grocery stores from May to October this year. The product comes packed in 7-ounce and 14-ounce plastic bags marked with the “Parivar” brand and a UPC number of 879111001844 on the 7-ounce packages and a UPC number of 879111001226 on the 14-ounce packages. The UPC can be found on the back of the bag.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this recall.

Customers who have purchased the recalled dates are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 407-331-9439.

