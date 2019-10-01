Health officials are reporting that dozens more imported frozen chicken products are being recalled in Canada because of Listeria contamination. Outbreaks in the U.S. and Canada have been traced to such products that are under recall.

Today, food safety officials in Canada issued an updated recall notice for chicken products. The frozen chicken imported to Canada is packaged under multiple brands. Neither the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention nor the Public Health Agency of Canada have posted outbreak updates since Aug. 23.

The dozens of frozen chicken products under recall in Canada are listed below. The chicken is labeled as ready-to-eat and is diced or shredded. Canadian and U.S. officials report that the products were shipped to distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes.

The Canadian government is saying no one should sell or use the recalled products described below.

“If you have received the recalled products and have further transformed or repackaged them, you are advised to contact the CFIA (Canadian Food Inspection Service),” according to today’s updated recall notice.

In the United States the USDA’s Food Safety Inspection Service (FSIS) has posted recalls of similar products.

Canadian health officials have positively linked the Listeria outbreaks in the two countries.

“The type of Listeria identified in the U.S. is closely related genetically (by whole genome sequencing) to the Listeria making people sick in Canada,” according to the Canadian officials most recent report. “Canada and U.S. public health and food safety partners are collaborating on these ongoing Listeria investigations.”

In the U.S., the Georgia-based company Tip Top Poultry Inc. recently recalled frozen chopped chicken products, according to the FSIS, after the agency learned Tip Top’s production was confirmed positive for the presence of Listeria monocytogenes after being tested in Canada.

TipTop first recalled all cooked, diced or shredded, RTE chicken products produced from January 21, 2019, through September 24, 2019, with product codes ranging from 10000 to 19999 and 70000 to 79999. Tip Top next expanded the dates and the scope of the recall.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about their possible Listeria exposure.

Also, everyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product Reuven International Ltd All White Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#13107) 4.54 kg 90763572131079 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken

Meat (#13132) 13.64 kg 90763572131321 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd All White Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#13307) 4.54 kg 90763572133073 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat

– ½” Diced – (#13332) 13.64 kg 90763572133325 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Sysco Co ½“ All White Cooked

Diced Chicken (#13385) 4.54 kg 007 34730 09010 8 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd All White Cooked Chicken Meat – ¾“ Diced (#13507) 4.54 kg 90763572135077 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Sysco Co ¾” All White Cooked Diced Chicken (#13585) 4.54 kg 007 34730 09011 5 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd All White Cooked Chicken Meat (#13907) 4.54 kg 90763572139075 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Sysco Co Pulled All White Cooked Chicken (#13985) 4.54 kg 007 34730 09012 2 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Dark Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#14307) 4.54 kg 90763572143072 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#15307) 4.54 kg 90763572153071 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat –

½“ diced (#15332) 13.64 kg 90763572153323 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat-Diced (#15507) 4.54 kg 90763572155075 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat –

¾” Diced (#15532) 13.64 kg 90763572155327 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Natural Proportion Cooked Chicken Meat (#15807) 4.54 kg 90763572158076 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Sysco Co Natural Proportions Cooked Shredded Chicken (#15885) 4.54 kg 007 34730 21450 4 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat

(#16232) 13.64 kg 90763572162325 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Cooked Chicken Meat –

Diced (#16307) 4.54 kg 90763572163070 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Sysco Co ½” Cooked Diced Chicken (#16385) 4.54 kg 000 74865 54485 6 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Cooked Chicken Meat –

Diced (#16507) 4.54 kg 90763572165074 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Sysco Co ¾“ Cooked Diced Chicken (#16585) 4.54 kg 000 74865 54489 4 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat –

Mostly Dark (#18132) 13.64 kg 90763572181326 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Mostly Dark Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#18307) 4.54 kg 90763572183078 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Sysco Co ½” Mostly Dark Cooked

Diced Chicken (#18385) 4.54 kg 007 34730 08984 3 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Reuven International Ltd Mostly Dark Cooked Chicken Meat – Diced (#18507) 4.54 kg 90763572185072 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Sysco Co 3/4” Mostly Dark Cooked

Diced Chicken (#18585) 4.54 kg 007 34730 09014 6 PACK DATE:

01/22/19 – 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat – Mostly Dark Chicken Meat – ½” /13 mm Diced (#716-1300) 4 kg 1 0763572 18308 9 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat – Mostly Dark Chicken Meat Diced ¾” /19 mm (#716-1900) 4 kg 1 0763572 18508 3 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat – All White Chicken Meat Diced 13mm / ½” (#816-8122) 4 kg 1 0763572 13308 4 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Flamingo CCooked Chicken Meat – Chicken White Meat – Pulled (#816-8332) 4 kg 1 0763572 13908 6 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat –

Pulled Natural Proportion Chicken Meat (#816-8335) 4 kg 1 0763572 15908 4 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked Chicken Meat – Natural Proportion Chicken Meat ½”/13mm Diced

(#816-8341) 4 kg 1 0763572 15308 2 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Flamingo Cooked chicken meat – Natural Proportion Chicken Meat ¾”/ 19 mm (#816-8347) 4 kg 1 0763572 15508 6 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat – 13 mm – ½” (#16305) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 12454 7 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Meat Chicken 19 mm – ¾” (#16505) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 34454 9 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat White 13mm – ½” (#13305) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 12000 6 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Rosemount Cooked Diced Chicken White 19mm – ¾” (#13505) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 34000 8 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat – Pulled (#13901) 4.54 kg 9 07 63572 13901 3 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat Mostly Dark 13mm – ½” (#18305) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 12002 0 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Rosemount Cooked Diced Chicken Meat Mostly Dark 19mm – ¾” (#18505) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 34002 2 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat Natural Proportion (#15101) 4.54 kg 9 07 63572 15101 5 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat Natural Proportion 13mm – ½” (#15305) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 12001 3 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Rosemount Sales & Marketing Cooked Diced Chicken Meat Natural Proportions 19 mm – ¾” (#15505) 4.54 kg 2 06 20263 34001 5 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat Natural Proportion ¾” Diced (#15532) 13.64 kg 9 0763572 15532 7 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Tip Top Poultry, Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat Natural Proportion (#15801) 4.54 kg 9 07 63572 15801 4 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 Centennial Foodservice IQF Fully Cooked Mostly Dark Chicken Meat (#18317) 4.54 kg 9 0763572 18317 7 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Diced Chicken Meat White 13mm – ½” (#13338) 4 kg 06 95665 13338 7 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Chicken Meat White Large Chunk (#13938) 4 kg 0 06 95665 13938 9 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Diced Chicken Meat 13mm – ½“ (#16338) 4 kg 0 06 95665 16338 4 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Diced Chicken Meat 19 mm – ¾“ (#16538) 4 kg 0 06 95665 16538 8 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19 AlimPlus Inc. Cooked Diced Chicken Mostly Dark 13mm – ½” (#18338) 4 kg 0 06 95665 18338 2 PACK DATE:

01/21/19 – 09/24/19

