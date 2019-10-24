It is hard to believe that 2019 is drawing to a close.

The weather here in Seattle is quickly turning to Fall. The changing colors reminded me that I needed to jump-start our Food Safety News tradition of the food safety naughty and nice list.

With over 30,000 subscribers and millions of visitors a month, I thought I would reach out to all to ask that you email me who should be on the naughty or nice list this year. Please shoot me the name or names of people or businesses that warrant our praise or concern. Also, feel free to add in some detail on the why.

I promise to compile a fair representation of the nominees and get it on the site before the end of the year.

Here is my email bmarler@marlerclark.com

Ho ho ho