Fooda, a brokered food stand at 605 5th Avenue in Seattle was shut down on Oct 25 by King County Public Health. It was closed down for the following food safety violations:

following food safety violations:

Foods at unsafe temperatures

Inadequate food holding equipment

Lack of handwashing and handwashing facilities

The establishment may be reopened once the inspector confirms that these issues have been resolved.

A brokered food stand is a third party entity that partners with local restaurants to offer a limited menu at a food stand. The broker, in this case, was the Fooda food establishment which provided the infrastructure to host a food stand.

The partner restaurant prepares, transports, and serves the food at a brokered food stand that typically operates in office buildings anywhere from 1-5 days per week. Each day a different partner restaurant participates to offer the customer a variety of food options. The food stand was closed based on the violations cited above.

The brokered food stand remains closed.

Public Health last shut down down a food cart that was operating at 22460 24th Avenue South in Des Moines, WA. on Sept. 26. It was closed for being unlicensed and unapproved for selling food to the public. It also remains closed.

A mobile food unit found operating at 3380 146th Place Southwest in Bellevue, WA without a valid permit was also shut down by Public Health. The mobile food unit failed to submit plans for review and approval. It remains closed.

Seattle-King County’s Public Health is one of the largest metropolitan health departments in the United States. With 1,400 employees, 40 sites, and a biennial budget of $686 million, Public Health serves a resident population of 2.2 million people. Over 100 languages are spoken in the area, which also welcomes 40 million visitors annually.

