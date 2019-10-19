Pride of Florida, a Raiford, FL establishment, has recalled 64,797 pounds of raw beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157: H7, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The raw ground beef items were produced on various dates from Sept. 23, 2019 to Oct. 10, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

24-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of “CIRCLE A BRAND 85-15 LEAN GROUND BEEF” with pack date Oct. 8, 2019; package code of Oct. 8. 2020 and case code of 1-86407-30002-5.

24-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of “CIRCLE A BRAND 80/20 GROUND BEEF” with pack dates 9-26-19, 9-27-19, 9-30-19; package codes of Sept. 26, 2020, Sept. 27, 2020, Sept. 30, 2020; and case code of FG-8020-24-1.

12-lb. Case containing 1-lb chubs of “CIRCLE A BRAND 80/20 GROUND BEEF” with a pack date of 9-26-19; package code of Sept. 26, 2020; and a case code of FG-8020-12-1.

15-lb. Case containing 20-oz packages of “CLARKS 5 CHOPPED BEEF STEAKS” with a pack date of 9-23-19; a package code of Sept. 23, 2020; and a case code of 0-73673-00211-4.

13-lb. Case containing 17.5-oz packages of “CLARKS 5 CHOPPED PEPPER STEAKS” with a pack date of 9-23-19; a product code of Sept. 23, 2020; and a case code of 0-73673-00222-0.

20-lb. Case containing 5.3-oz packages of “SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYOR GROUND BEEF PATTIES” with a pack date of 10-18-19; a package code of Oct. 10, 2020; and a case code of FG-8020-20-5.3.

40-lb. Case containing 10-lb packages of “SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYOR 81/19 GROUND BEEF” with pack dates of 9-30-19, 10-2-19, 10-8-19, package codes of Sept. 30, 2020, Oct. 2, 2020, and Oct. 8, 2020; and case codes of FG-81/19-10C-40# and FG-81/19-10C-40.

60-lb. Case containing 10-lb packages of “SOUTHEAST PROTEIN PURVEYORS 80-20 GROUND BEEF” with a pack date of 9-26-19; a package code of Sept. 26, 2020; and a case code of FG80/20-60-6/10

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 18506” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The beef was shipped to commercial distributors and a cold storage warehouse in Florida.

The possible E.coli was discovered when the firm’s third-party laboratory found that a sample was positive for E. coliO157: H7. But the products associated with the sample had already been shipped into commerce. No illness or adverse reaction reports are associated with the recall, so far.

Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157: H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps 2–8 days (3–4 days, on average) after exposure to the organism.

While people often recover within a week, some develop a type of dangerous kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). This condition can occur among persons of any age but is most common in children under 5-years old and older adults. It is marked by easy bruising, pallor, and decreased urine output. Persons who experience these symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and held in commercial freezers. Distributors who have obtained these products are warned not to distribute them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of origin.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.