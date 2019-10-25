Public health officials have added another 18 products to a list of recalled beef and veal items that now has more than 830 entries. An investigation into E. coli contamination prompted all of the regional and nationwide recalls.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation on E. coli O157:H7 in various beef and veal products sold by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. — Establishment 99 — and St. Ann’s Foods Inc./Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. — Establishment 639,” according to a statement on the food agency’s website.

As is the practice and policy of the CFIA, none of the recalls report how many pounds of meat are involved. The agency has not posted any information on the investigation other than to say it involves E. coli and that it is ongoing. The recall notices all say they were “triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities,” but the government has not reported what the specific inspection trigger was.

Ryding-Regency began recalling beef and veal products on Oct. 3. Since then a number of different entities, including some identified by Canadian officials simply as “industry,” have posted recalls. No illnesses have been confirmed, but the investigation is ongoing.

In the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) issued a public health alert for raw non-intact beef products derived from imported beef from Ontario, Canada, that have been recalled by Ryding-Regency. That alert remains in effect.

In Canada, officials continue to urge the public and foodservice operators including schools, restaurants, hotels, hospitals, nursing homes, and other institutional kitchens to not use the recalled beef and veal products.

For a list of all of the recalled beef and veal, click here.

Several of the 18 new products under recall in Canada are packaged without a brand name. A variety of retailers in Ontario received the implicated products.

Brand Common Name Size UPC Product Codes Distribution Solmaz Beef Sirloin Tip / Knuckle Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with

2100020 All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at Solmaz Foods’ retail store, 16 Jutland Rd., Toronto, ON Solmaz Beef Sirloin Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with

2100380 All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at Solmaz Foods’ retail store, 16 Jutland Rd., Toronto, ON Solmaz Beef Sirloin Tip Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with

2100370 All units sold from July 5, 2019 up to and including July 12, 2019 Sold at Solmaz Foods’ retail store, 16 Jutland Rd., Toronto, ON None – Grant’s Foodmart Bone in Beef Shank Stew Variable (sold clerk- served) Starts with 0 208251 All Packed On dates from MA-30-19 up to and including JN-06-19 AND from JN-27-19 up to and including JL-04-19 Sold at Grant’s Foodmart, 3415 Dixie Rd., Mississauga, ON None – Mona Fine Foods Beef Liver Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from July 11, 2019 up to and including July 16, 2019 Sold at Mona Fine Foods, 1675 The Chase, Mississauga, ON None – Howard The Butcher’s Meats And Deli Ltd. Boneless Ribeye Steak Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019 Sold at Howard The Butcher’s Meats And Deli Ltd., 15980 Airport Rd., Caledon East, ON None – Howard The Butcher’s Meats And Deli Ltd. Prime Rib Steaks Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019 Sold at Howard The Butcher’s Meats And Deli Ltd., 15980 Airport Rd., Caledon East, ON None – Howard The Butcher’s Meats And Deli Ltd. Prime Rib Roast Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 18, 2019 up to and including June 21, 2019 Sold at Howard The Butcher’s Meats And Deli Ltd., 15980 Airport Rd., Caledon East, ON None – Vince Gasparro’s Meat Market Brisket Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 20, 2019 up to and including June 25, 2019 Sold at Vince Gasparro’s Meat Market, 857 Bloor St W., Toronto, ON None – Seif Somali Halal Food Market Beef Kidney Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from June 7, 2019 up to and including June 8, 2019 Sold at Seif Somali Halal Food Market, 2371 Weston Rd., Toronto, ON

Brand Common Name Size UPC Date Codes Distribution None Beef Back Ribs Variable (sold clerk-served) None All units sold from July 11 up to and including July 18, 2019 Sold at Roast Fine Foods, 786 St. Clair Ave. W., Toronto, ON None Brisket Point Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203012 All “Packed On” dates from JN.14.19 up to and including JN.28.19 Sold from PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON None ½ Cut Short Rib Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203000 All “Packed On” dates from JN.14.19 up to and including JN.28.19 Sold from PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON None LA Short Rib Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203035 All “Packed On” dates from JN.14.19 up to and including JL.03.19 Sold from PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON None Beef Skirt Meat Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203006 All “Packed On” dates from JN.14.19 up to and including JL.03.19 Sold from PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON None Chuck Flap Tail Variable (sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203019 All “Packed On” dates from JN.19.19 up to and including JL.03.19 Sold from PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON None Angus Beef Chunk Tendor Variable(sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203104 All “Packed On” dates from JN.26.19 up to and including JL.10.19 Sold from PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON None Angus Beef Flat Iron Variable(sold clerk-served) Starts with 0 203103 All “Packed On” dates from JN.14.19 up to and including JN.28.19 Sold from PAT Central Market, 675 Bloor St. W, Toronto, ON

About E. coli infections

Anyone who has eaten any of the implicated products and developed symptoms of E. coli infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctor about their possible exposure to the bacteria. Specific tests are required to diagnose the infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and diarrhea, which is often bloody. Some patients may also have a fever. Most patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or life-threatening symptoms and complications, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

About 5 percent to 10 percent of those diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.

Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur among people of any age but is most common in children younger than five years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should immediately seek emergency medical care. People with HUS will likely be hospitalized because the condition can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.

