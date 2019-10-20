Whole Foods Market Extra Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON

– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON

– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON

– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON

– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON

– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON

– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON

Whole Foods Market Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Roast Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Steak Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Cap Removed Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Cap Removed Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Bones Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Brisket Flat Cut Variable None Packed On Dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Flat Iron Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Roast Boneless Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Steak Boneless Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Eye Of Round Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN28 up to and including 2019.JL12 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Eye Round Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Flank Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Porterhouse Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Rib Eye Steak Bone-In Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Rib Roast Bone-In Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Round Cube Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Shank Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Shank Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Shank Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Shank Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Flap Meat Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Skirt Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef T-Bone Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Petite Cut Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Chuck Arm Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat VP Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Beef Burgers Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Beef Kabobs Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Marinated Steaks Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Beef Meatballs/

Meatloaf Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Stir-Fry’s Variable None All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:

