Whole Foods Market brand beef products are the subject of the 14th E. coli related recall of such products since Oct. 3.
The recall posted Oct. 19 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency lists numerous beef and veal products, as have the previous recalls. Several have specifically named Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. as a source of the implicated beef.
A number of grocery chain brands are included in the recalls. In yesterday’s recall of Whole Foods Market brand products, the CFIA urged consumers distributors, retailers and foodservice establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes to avoid using or selling the recalled products.
In the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for raw non-intact beef products derived from imported beef from Ontario, Canada, that has been recalled by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. because of possible E. coli O157: H7 contamination.
Ryding-Regency recalled beef products in Canada on Oct. 3. A number of related recalls have been issued. (See links below.)
The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation and has determined that certain products produced by the company may contain O157: H7. While Canada is the recalling authority, FSIS is amplifying the recall through its public health alert.
The CFIA notified FSIS that several shipments of beef implicated in a series of recalls have been exported to the U.S.
The Whole Foods Market products subject to the most recent beef recall are:
|Brand
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Codes on Product
|Additional Info / Distribution
|Whole Foods Market
|Extra Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Roast Dry Aged
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Steak Dry Aged
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Cap Removed
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Dry Aged
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Cap Removed
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Dry Aged
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Bones
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Brisket Flat Cut
|Variable
|None
|Packed On Dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Flat Iron Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Roast Boneless
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Steak Boneless
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Eye Of Round Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN28 up to and including 2019.JL12
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Eye Round Roast
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Flank Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Roast
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Roast
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Porterhouse Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Rib Eye Steak Bone-In
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Rib Roast Bone-In
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Round Cube Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Shank
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Shank
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Shank
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Shank
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Flap Meat
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Skirt Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Roast
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak Dry Aged
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef T-Bone Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Roast
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Petite Cut Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Roast
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Roast
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Chuck Arm Steak
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat VP
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|All Pasture Raised Beef Burgers
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|All Pasture Raised Beef Kabobs
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|All Pasture Raised Marinated Steaks
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|All Pasture Raised Beef Meatballs/
Meatloaf
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|All Pasture Raised Stir-Fry’s
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
|Whole Foods Market
|Pasture Raised Beef Oxtail
|Variable
|None
|All ‘Packed On’ dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL23
|Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
People who experience HUS symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately. People with HUS should be hospitalized because it can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.
Related recalls
2019-10-18 – Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-17 – Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-16 – Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-15 – Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-12 – Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-11 – Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-10 – Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-09 – Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-08 – Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-07 – Various raw beef and raw veal products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-06 – The Beef Boutique Ltd. brand raw beef products recalled due to E. coliO157: H7
2019-10-04 – Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
2019-10-03 – Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. brand raw beef products recalled due to E. coli O157: H7
