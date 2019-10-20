Whole Foods Market brand beef products are the subject of the 14th E. coli related recall of such products since Oct. 3.

The recall posted Oct. 19 by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency lists numerous beef and veal products, as have the previous recalls. Several have specifically named Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. as a source of the implicated beef.

A number of grocery chain brands are included in the recalls. In yesterday’s recall of Whole Foods Market brand products, the CFIA urged consumers distributors, retailers and foodservice establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes to avoid using or selling the recalled products.

In the United States, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for raw non-intact beef products derived from imported beef from Ontario, Canada, that has been recalled by Ryding-Regency Meat Packers Ltd. because of possible E. coli O157: H7 contamination.

Ryding-Regency recalled beef products in Canada on Oct. 3. A number of related recalls have been issued. (See links below.)

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is conducting a food safety investigation and has determined that certain products produced by the company may contain O157: H7. While Canada is the recalling authority, FSIS is amplifying the recall through its public health alert.

The CFIA notified FSIS that several shipments of beef implicated in a series of recalls have been exported to the U.S.

The Whole Foods Market products subject to the most recent beef recall are:

Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution
Whole Foods Market Extra Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Lean Pasture Raised Ground Beef Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Roast Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Bone in Rib Steak Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Cap Removed Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Roast Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Cap Removed Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Boneless Rib Steak Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Bones Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Brisket Flat Cut Variable None Packed On Dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Flat Iron Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Roast Boneless Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Chuck Steak Boneless Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Eye Of Round Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN28 up to and including 2019.JL12 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Eye Round Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Flank Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Inside Round Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
– 951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
– 1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
– 301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
– 155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
– 3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Outside Round Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Porterhouse Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Rib Eye Steak Bone-In Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Rib Roast Bone-In Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Round Cube Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Shank Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Shank Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Shank Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Shank Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Flap Meat Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Roast Boneless Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Sirloin Tip Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Skirt Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Strip Loin Steak Dry Aged Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef T-Bone Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Tenderloin Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Petite Cut Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Top Sirloin Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Roast Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Tri Tip Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Chuck Arm Steak Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JL16 up to and including 2019.JL30 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Xtra Lean Boneless Stew Meat  VP Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Beef Burgers Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Beef Kabobs Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Marinated Steaks Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN18 up to and including 2019.JL02 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Beef Meatballs/
Meatloaf		 Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL09 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market All Pasture Raised Stir-Fry’s Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JL02 up to and including 2019.JL16 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
Whole Foods Market Pasture Raised Beef Oxtail Variable None All ‘Packed On’  dates from 2019.JN25 up to and including 2019.JL23 Sold at Whole Foods Market locations:
-951 Bank St., Ottawa, ON
-1860 Bayview Ave., Toronto, ON
-301 Cornwall Rd., Oakville, ON
-155 Square One Dr., Mississauga, ON
– 4771 Yonge St., North York, ON
– 87 Avenue Rd., Toronto, ON
-3997 Highway 7, Markham, ON
About E. coli infectionsThe symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea. Many patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or even life-threatening symptoms and complications.About 5 percent to 10 percent of those who are diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as a hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or death. This condition can occur in people of any age but is most common in children younger than 5 years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of their deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately. People with HUS should be hospitalized because it can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage, and neurologic problems.

