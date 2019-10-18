MawMaw’s Chicken Pies, located in Kernersville, NC, is recalling an undetermined amount of chicken pie and meatloaf products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The products contain milk and soy, known allergens, which are not declared on the product label.

The not-ready-to-eat chicken pie and meatloaf items were produced between Sept. 17, 2019, to Oct. 16, 2019. The products have a one-year shelf life. The following products are subject to recall:

10-oz. shrink-wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

10-oz. shrink-wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

10-oz. shrink-wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

33-oz. shrink-wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

33-oz. shrink-wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies WITH VEGGIES” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

33-oz. shrink-wrapped packages containing “MawMaw’s Chicken Pies NO VEGGIES MAWMAW’S KICKIN’ CHICKEN” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

1-lb. shrink wrapped, an n aluminum tray containing “MawMaw’s Meatloaf” with expiration dates ranging from 9/17/19 to 10/16/20.

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 46456” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The chicken pie and meatloaf were shipped to retail locations in North Carolina.

The labeling mistakes were discovered by FSIS inspectors during routine verification activities.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.