Two clinical Salmonella Braenderup isolates submitted to the Minnesota Department of Health through routine surveillance at a family-friendly restaurant had indistinguishable pulsed-field gel electrophoresis (PFGE) patterns (Minnesota designation BR134).

Initial interviews with the patients revealed that both had eaten food from the Green Mill in Bloomington in the week before their illness onset.

City of Bloomington Environmental Health Division (CBEH) learned of the findings on April 19, 2018, and an investigation followed.

Patients were defined as individuals who tested positive for 5. Braenderup with PFGE pattern BR134, or a Green Mill – Bloomington patron who developed diarrhea — 3 stools within a 24-hour period — that was at least 3 days in duration or was accompanied by a fever, after eating food from the restaurant. Stool samples collected from consenting individuals were submitted to the MOH PHL for bacterial and viral testing. PFGE and whole-genome sequencing (WGS) was performed on isolates.

MOH staff collected online orders, information for catering groups, and receipts from April 5, 8, 9, and 10, and patrons were called to find additional cases and controls.

All restaurant employees were required to submit two stool samples to the MOH PHL for Salmonella testing. Any employee reporting illness on or after March 15 was excluded from work in food service until two consecutive stool samples tested negative for Salmonella by culture. Employees who tested positive for Salmonella by culture were excluded from working until two consecutive stool samples tested negative.

Eighty-nine restaurant patrons and 18 additional catered training event attendees were interviewed. Seven cases (7%) were identified, including five laboratory-confirmed cases. Two patrons reported illness but did not meet the case definition and were excluded from further analysis.

Cases reported meal dates of March 22 (n=l), April 5 (n=3), April 8 (n=4), April 9 (n=3), April 10 (n=3). Four cases had 2 to 3 meal dates. Onsets of illness ranged from March 29 to April 16. The median age of cases was 39 years (range, 6 to 65 years), and four (57%} cases were male.

All seven cases reported diarrhea and cramps, five (71%) fever, one (14 percent} vomiting, and one (14 percent) bloody stool. Four (57 percent) cases visited a healthcare provider, but none were hospitalized or died. The median incubation for the three cases with only one meal date was 115 hours (range, 1.5 to 175 hours).

“We found out that 16331 was contaminated by sequencing analysis and at that time PFGE pattern for this isolate was BR135,” wrote MDH’s Jisun Kelly.

“So we re-isolated it and re-sequenced showing O allele different from other isolates. However, we have been having some technical issues with PFGE on several Salmonella isolates and this is one of them that we can’t solve the problem. Please ignore the PFGE results on this and I will edit the results in LIMS. Sorry for the confusion.”

