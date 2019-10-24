St. Louis-based T & R Enterprise USA Inc. has added about 8,000 pounds of additional products to its Oct. 18 recall of meat and poultry egg roll products, bringing the total recall to about 126,000 pounds. Routine inspection activity by USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service found the egg rolls were being produced under “insanitary conditions.”

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers or both. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice posted by the FSIS.

The meat and poultry egg roll items were produced on various dates from Aug. 1 to Sept. 26this year. The following products are subject to recall:

Cases containing 80/2-oz pieces of “SILVER LABEL PORK & VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “Dai Kin PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “TITA’S CHICKEN & TEXTURE VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE PORK & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

Cases containing 120/2-oz pieces of “WORLD CUISINE CHICKEN & TEXTURED VEGETABLE PROTEIN EGG ROLL.”

The recalled products bear establishment number “EST. 33792” or “P33792” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to institutional locations in Georgia and Missouri.

The problem was discovered while FSIS was conducting routine food inspection activities. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website