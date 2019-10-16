A Florida company is expanding its recall of tuna because the fish poses the risk of scombroid poisoning. Mical Seafood Inc. imported the tuna from Vietnam and sent it to 23 states.

The recall includes frozen, wild-caught yellowfin tuna loins, tuna poke, tuna steaks, tuna ground meat, and tuna saku, according to the company’s recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website. The fish products may have excessive levels of histamine, which can cause the poisoning in some people.

“Inventory should be quarantined until returned to the supplier or to Mical Seafood Inc.,” according to the recall notice, which also says the products should not be consumed.

Because they are frozen, the products have long shelf lives and could be stored in customers’ freezers.

Mical Seafood, based in Cooper City, FL, reported it shipped the implicated products to wholesale to customers in Alabama, California, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Texas, Utah, Virginia and Wisconsin.

All lots with the production dates of “04/01/2019” to “05/31/2019” are subject to the recall. Production dates can be found on the ends of the Mical Brand master cases. These dates are stamped on to the masters as they are produced, according to the company’s recall notice.

Elevated levels of histamines can produce a reaction called scombroid fish poisoning that can result in symptoms that can generally appear within minutes to several hours after eating the bad fish.

The most common symptoms of histamine or scombroid fish poisoning are tingling or burning sensation in the mouth, facial swelling, rash, hives, itchy skin, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea. The symptoms can sometimes subside within several hours without medical intervention.

However, each individual may experience symptoms differently. If symptoms are severe, people should seek immediate medical attention for treatment. Severe cases can be fatal.

Customers with questions or concerns may contact Jennifer Gonzalez or Margarita Alzugaray by calling 954-935-0133.

Following are the brand, description, pack weight and country of origin for the recalled products:

Mical Seafood Tuna Loins AAA 3-5LB IVP 30 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Loins AAA 5-8LB IVP 30 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Poke AAA 1.5 cm IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Poke AAA 2cm IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Steaks AAA 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Steaks AA 4oz, 6oz, 8oz, 10oz IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Ground Meat AAA IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Saku AAA 8-12oz IVP 10 LB Vietnam Mical Seafood Tuna Saku AAA 12-16oz IVP 10 LB Vietnam

