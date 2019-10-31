Fromagerie Bergeron Inc. is recalling Fromagerie Bergeron brand Gouda Curds and “Le Populaire” from retailers because of possible Salmonella contamination.

Consumers should not use any of the 15 recalled products, according to a notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). Fromagerie Bergeron Inc. distributed the implicated products to retailers in Ontario and Quebec.

“This recall was triggered by the company. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products,” the notice states.

Neither company officials nor the CFIA provided any details about why Fromagerie Bergeron Inc. initiated the recall. The CFIA has not received reports of any confirmed illnesses related to the 15 specific products subject to this recall.

For a list of the recalled products and labeling information that consumers can use to determine whether they have the products in their homes, please click here.

About Salmonella infections

Food contaminated with Salmonella bacteria does not usually look, smell, or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection. Infants, children, seniors, and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any recalled products and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise, healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients require hospitalization.

Older adults, children, pregnant women, and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

